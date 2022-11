Setanta claimed their first Ulster Junior Hurling Club Championship in five years after they beat Shane O’Neill’s 1-22 to 0-15.

Davin Flynn and Declan Coulter starred for the Gary McGettigan’s men scoring 1-17 of their overall total.

They will now advance to the All Ireland Series, which gets underway next week.

Danny Cullen told Oisin Kelly he is delighted with the win…