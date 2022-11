Oisin Orr enjoyed a successful evening in Wolverhampton on Saturday, winning four races.

The first win came on board the 4/1 shot Gincident on the opening race of the card.

The second race saw win number two as Orr won on Great State who went off 9/4.

Orr then rode the 11/4 favourite, trained by Owen Burrows, Embrace to victory.

The final race on the card, saw Orr pick up his final victory, winning on the 11/2 shot Crownthorpe.

The four victories totaled the odds of 396/1.