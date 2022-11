Glen will take on Kilcoo in the final of the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship after they beat Cargin 1-10 ton 0-08 in Healy Park.

Danny Tallon’s penalty in the dying moments of the game helped the Derry champions into the decider.

Paddy Hunter has the full time report…

Paddy also got the thoughts of Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke after the game…