Setanta are the Ulster Junior Hurling Club champions for 2022 after they had a ten point victory over Shane O’Neills, Glenarm on Sunday afternoon.

1-22 to 0-15 was how it finished with Davin Flynn finding the back of the net for the Donegal men.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke with Setanta boss, Gary McGettigan…

Mark Callaghan, captain of Setanta also gave his reaction…