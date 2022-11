Glengad United bowed out of the FAI Junior Cup after they were beaten 2-1 by Howth Celtic after extra time.

The Inishowen side trailed 1-0 early in the first half before Joe Doherty leveled up the game and bring it to extra time.

The game looked destined to head to spot kicks before Howth scored with two minutes left to seal their place in the next round.

After the game, Chris Ashmore spoke with Glengad PRO Neill Francis…