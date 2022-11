Setanta were crowned the Ulster Junior Hurling Club champions after they beat Shane O’Neills, Glenarm 1-22 to 0-15

Davin Flynn’s goal in the final five minutes of the game helped the Donegal side to the Ulster title.

Both Flynn and Declan Coulter contributed 1-17 to their total.

Oisin Kelly and Mickey McCann have the full time report from Celtic Park…