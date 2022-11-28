DL Debate – 27/11/22

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney has interviews and analysis of the weekend’s big games including Setanta manager Gary McGettigan and captain Mark Callaghan after their brilliant Ulster title win over Glenarm of Antrim.

We also hear from a disappointed but proud Dessie Gallagher as his Dungloe side lost in the Ulster intermediate semi final to Galbally of Tyrone.

Frank Craig joins Brendan to discuss all matters GAA and his story behind the writing of Anthony Molloy’s brilliant autobiography while Brendan also speaks with Owen Roes and Tyrone star Cathal McShane.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: