DL Debate – 27/11/22

On this weeks DL Debate, Brendan Devenney has interviews and analysis of the weekend’s big games including Setanta manager Gary McGettigan and captain Mark Callaghan after their brilliant Ulster title win over Glenarm of Antrim.

We also hear from a disappointed but proud Dessie Gallagher as his Dungloe side lost in the Ulster intermediate semi final to Galbally of Tyrone.

Frank Craig joins Brendan to discuss all matters GAA and his story behind the writing of Anthony Molloy’s brilliant autobiography while Brendan also speaks with Owen Roes and Tyrone star Cathal McShane.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday November 28th

28 November 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Missing Letterkenny teenager found safe and well

28 November 2022
wendys
News

Wendy’s is set to come to Ireland

28 November 2022
capital budget 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over €937 million to be sent on capital projects in Donegal in the three years to 2025

28 November 2022
Advertisement

