Major Mica protest taking place in Lifford today

Mica campaigners are hosting a major demonstration outside the offices of Donegal County Council later this morning, to demand action on the mica crisis.

The gathering comes as long waits and pauses on applications for grants have driven affected homeowners to the streets once again.

The demonstration gets underway at 10am this morning outside the Council Offices in Lifford.

Ahead of the rally, Chairperson of the Mica Action Group Lisa Hone says the continuous delays have left homeowners stressed and frustrated: