Man arrested as investigation into Strabane car theft continues

A 24 year old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of a vehicle in Strabane.

Police received a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Bridge Street area of the town shortly before 11.30pm on Saturday last.

The vehicle, a black Vauxhall Astra, appeared to have been involved in a road traffic collision and was reported missing earlier in the evening from an address in the Gartan Avenue area.

Police say the investigation is underway and the 24 year old has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.

Police are also keen to identify a male observed running from the vehicle.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

