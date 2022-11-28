New health plan, aimed at Travellers aims to reduce life expectancy gap

A new health plan, aimed at Travellers, hopes to reduce the 13-year gap in life expectancy rates between Travellers and the general population.

The 1.3 million euro plan aims to standardise funding for this group and address inequalities facing them within the health sector.

HSE figures show Traveller suicide rates and child mortality rates are notably higher than the general population, while Travellers are also more likely to experience a disability.

Mary Bridget Collins from Pavee Point’s Primary Healthcare Project says racism is makes accessing healthcare more difficult for Travellers: