Police concerned for missing Tyrone man who may have travelled to Donegal

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Tyrone man who has links to Donegal.

55 year old Ciaran Coyle was last seen in Dungannon, County Tyrone at around 10am this morning.

He is described as 5’6″ or 5’7″ in height with a stocky build and a shaved head and is believed to be wearing a plain dark t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

Ciaran has links to Donegal and Cavan and may have travelled to either area.

It is believed that he was driving a silver Mercedes ML280 Cdi, an SUV-type vehicle.

