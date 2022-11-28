Wendy’s is set to come to Ireland

Another fast-food player is entering in the Irish market. Popular American franchise Wendy’s is coming to Ireland.

The hamburger chain is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers and has over 7,000 outlets across the globe including 25 locations in the United Kingdom.

A timeframe of when this is to happen is yet to be confirmed but Abigail Pringle, President, International & Chief Development Officer of Wendy’s has said that the company is actively recruiting franchise partners to bring the fast-food restaurant chain here.