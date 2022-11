A scheme to allow people return their used bottles and cans for up to 25 cents each has been launched.

The Deposit Return scheme will start in February 2024, but a portal has been opened today to allow producers and retailers sign up.

Customers will be charged 15 cents more for smaller bottles and cans, and 25 cents more for those over 500 milli-litres.

But that money will be refunded when the containers are given back to be recycled at a designated point.