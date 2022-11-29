Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three RNLI lifeboat crews awarded for rescuing a fishing crew off Fanad Head

 

Three RNLI lifeboat crews have received an award for rescuing a fishing crew off Fanad Head.

The lives of five people onboard a fishing vessel were saved during the callout in 2019.

Lifeboat crews from Lough Swilly and Arranmore along with Portrush in county Antrim, have been recognised for their efforts in rescuing five people during a gruelling 15 hour operation.

 

The lifeboat crews were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboats by Belfast Coastguard on the afternoon of Saturday December 14th 2019, following a Mayday alert from a 45ft fishing boat.

The five men who had been fishing for crab, got into difficulty 20 miles north of Fanad Head, when their boat lost power and encountered steering difficulties.

In difficult conditions which saw the sea swell reach 50 ft., the lifeboat crew worked to establish a tow.

Arranmore lifeboat crew undertook the tow and once in calmer waters transferred it to Lough Swilly lifeboat.

On a recent visit to their stations, RNLI Chief Executive, Mr. Mark Dowie, presented Arranmore Coxswain Jimmy Early and Lough Swilly Lifeboat Operations Manager John McCarter with the Commendations, while Portrush RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Beni McAllister presented the Portrush lifeboat crew with their honour.

