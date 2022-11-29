Youths sought following burglary at Port Road business

Gardaí investigating a burglary at a business premises on the Port Road are seeking youths to come forward.

The burglary occurred on the Port Road on Tuesday November 22 at approx. 6.50pm.

Damage was caused to the gate and rear window of the property in order to gain access.

CCTV has been viewed and it has been ascertained that three youths, in their late teens wearing their hoods up were involved in the break in.

Two of them waited outside the premises while one entered the shop.

Two mobile phones were stolen from the business, a grey Apple

Iphone 8 and a blue Samsung A71.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have traveled in that area on that date and who may have seen these three youths on foot to contact Gardaí.

Should anybody come across these types of phones for sale in suspicious circumstances, they are asked to contact Gardaí also.

Gardaí may be contacted on 074-9167100 or the Garda

Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666

111.