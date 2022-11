Cockhill Celtic will be on the road in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup with the Inishowen side facing a one thousand plus kilometre round trip to Carrigaline in Cork.

The Ulster Senior League champions have been drawn away 2019 winners Avondale United with the game to be played on the weekend of the 22nd January.

Cockhill reached this stage of the competition with wins over Bonagee United and Liffey Wanderers.