A new roadside drug driving testing device, which can detect a greater range of drugs will be rolled out as part of the Road Safety Authority and An Gardai Christmas and New Year road safety appeal.

The device works like an antigen test and can detect Cannabis, Cocaine, Benzodiazepines and Opiates, unlike its predecessor, it can also test for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

The new preliminary drug testing device will be operational from today.