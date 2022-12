A Donegal Deputy says comments made by the European Commission President around the Northern Ireland protocol were very “strong and helpful”.

Ursula von der Leyen addressed the Houses of the Oireachtas yesterday to mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the European Union.

She’s ‘confident’ a protocol deal can be reached if there is the political will in the UK Government.

Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn says the people of the North deserve a fully functioning government: