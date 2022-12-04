Donegal Junior League Results – 04/12/22

Results Sunday 4 th December 2022
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 2 v 1 Castlefin Celtic
Keadue Rovers 0 v 1 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 0 v 0 Bonagee United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
St. Catherines 2 v 3 Fanad United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumkeen United 0 v 6 Gweedore Celtic
Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 2 Raphoe Town
Milford United 0 v 3 Swilly Rovers
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 1 v 0 Curragh Athletic
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 5 Ballybofey United
Gweedore United 2 v 2 Cranford United
Lagan Harps 5 v 2 Lifford Celtic
Whitestrand United 1 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.