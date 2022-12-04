Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – 04/12/22

Results Sunday 4 th December 2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Glenea United 2 v 1 Castlefin Celtic
Keadue Rovers 0 v 1 Cappry Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 0 v 0 Bonagee United
Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
St. Catherines 2 v 3 Fanad United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumkeen United 0 v 6 Gweedore Celtic
Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 2 Raphoe Town
Milford United 0 v 3 Swilly Rovers

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 1 v 0 Curragh Athletic
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 5 Ballybofey United
Gweedore United 2 v 2 Cranford United
Lagan Harps 5 v 2 Lifford Celtic
Whitestrand United 1 v 2 Drumoghill F.C.

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

List of Donegal routes to be gritted overnight, tomorrow

4 December 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern as state to pay over €500 million for medical negligence claims

4 December 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parents urged to avail of flu vaccination scheme for children

4 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to hijacking and kidnapping in North

4 December 2022
Advertisement

donegal mountain rescue x
News, Top Stories

DMRT thank efforts of all involved following Errigal body recovery

4 December 2022

