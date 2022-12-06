Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Donegal roads to be gritted this morning

Donegal roads are being gritted this morning.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town

Check map for routes: http://bit.ly/DonegalGrittingMap.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this morning

6 December 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE contributing €1.5m to tackle Ireland’s “youth mental health crisis”

6 December 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Increase in number of people being hospitalised with flu

6 December 2022
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men shot in seperate incidents in Dublin

6 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this morning

6 December 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE contributing €1.5m to tackle Ireland’s “youth mental health crisis”

6 December 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Increase in number of people being hospitalised with flu

6 December 2022
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Two men shot in seperate incidents in Dublin

6 December 2022
Mica Home 2
News, Top Stories

Oireachtas Committee to discuss quarry audits, deleterious materials today

6 December 2022
wild atlantic way logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Connection of Wild Atlantic Way to Causeway Coastal Route welcomed

6 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube