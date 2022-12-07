Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 121 – Edel MacBride

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell’s guest is award-winning knitwear designer, Edel MacBride.

She sold her first item at an arts and crafts fair at the age of 12, and went on to study fashion design at Limerick Technical College in 1984.

Edel won the Late Late Show Designer of the Year Award in 1995 and her work takes her all over the world. Her passion for Aran-knitting, which she inherited from her late grandmother who was the dressmaker in Convoy, remains as strong as ever.

Listen back here:

Business Matters Ep 121 – Edel MacBride
7 December 2022

Missing 16 year old found safe and well

Teenager hospitalised following crash in Letterkenny

Six people arrested in Donegal as part of Operation Tara

