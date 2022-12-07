Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Meeting to discuss legitimacy of beggars in Letterkenny to take place on Monday

A meeting is to take place on Monday to discuss concerns of the legitimacy of beggars in Letterkenny.

It has been claimed that people are being bused into the town and illegally begging.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has called for representatives of the HSE, An Garda Siochana, the North West Simon Community, Letterkenny Chamber and a local hostel to attend.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says while the focus of the meeting will be to establish if those begging are genuine, he says its imperative those that are in need of help receive it:

Gardai incident
Six people arrested in Donegal as part of Operation Thor

7 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
Meeting to discuss legitimacy of beggars in Letterkenny to take place on Monday

7 December 2022
hospital beds
40 families in Inishowen in need of residential placement

7 December 2022
eileenf2
Government needs to launch a national campaign to welcome refugees – Flynn

7 December 2022
