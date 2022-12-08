Temperatures set to drop to -4

A status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for the entire country.

Met Eireann is warning of hazardous conditions as temperatures are set to fall to -4 degrees.

A sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces and some freezing fog patches are forecast.

The warning will come into effect from 10pm tonight and remain in place until 12pm tomorrow.

A sleet and snow warning has been issued for Donegal.

The status-yellow warning comes into effect tonight at 9pm until 12pm on Saturday.

Met Eireann says scattered sleet and snow showers will give some accumulations, especially on high ground.