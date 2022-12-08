Tusla development in Donegal Town honoured at Exellence Awards

The Tusla team in Donegal town has been honoured with the Gold Award for ‘Innovation in Service Delivery’ at the organisation’s Excellence Awards.

The team worked closely with ‘Donegal Youth Voices’, a group from Foroige, with Tusla saying the award highlights the importance of young people’s participation in improving the services they access.

The young people decided on the theme of the family tree, and were deeply involved in designing a vibrant space with this theme reflected throughout the centre.

Photo Caption: Gold Award ‘Innovation in Service Delivery’ (L to R) Kate Duggan, National Director of Services and Integration – Deputy CEO Tusla (presenting), Rosaleen McDonagh, Regional Estates Manager, Tusla, Gerry Hone, Regional Chief Officer, Tusla, Eimear O’Connor (Foroige), Marie Crawley, Area Manager Donegal, Tusla, Emlyn Hughes, General Manager Professional Development, Tusla.

Donegal Tusla Centre wins Gold in Tusla Excellence Awards

Thursday, 8th December 2022: The Tusla team in Donegal town accepted the Gold Award for ‘Innovation in Service Delivery’ with its collaborative ‘Donegal Youth Voices Project’ in the development of the new Tusla premises in Donegal town. The Tusla team worked closely with ‘Donegal Youth Voices’, a group of young people, who are members of the Donegal Foróige service, to deliver this winning project which highlights the importance of young people’s participation in improving the services they access.

The award was part of the Tusla – Child and Family Agency inaugural Excellence Awards which recognises examples of innovation and development across the organisation to improve experiences of Tusla services for children and families in Ireland. The awards have been established to honour the achievements of those who have been involved in a project or service that has made a real and lasting difference to children and families in Ireland.

The event was presented by Tanya Ward, Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, who was joined by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth – Roderic O’Gorman, TD, in congratulating all the worthy nominees and winners.

The project won gold as it demonstrated how innovative and collaborative thinking made a significant improvement for service users, children, and families and for staff delivering the service. In developing this new centre children and young people were directly involved in the design and concept to create a welcoming and friendly environment for all users of the service. They decided on the theme of the family tree and created a vibrant space with this theme reflected throughout the centre.

The new Tusla Centre in Donegal Town caters for the full range of Tusla Donegal services – Child Protection and Welfare, Fostering, Children in Care, Family Welfare Conferencing and TESS. In addition to offices for staff, the building also has meeting rooms, interview rooms and conference room facilities as well as state-of-the-art family access rooms.

Commenting on the Gold Award Gerry Hone, Regional Chief Officer, Tusla, said:

“It is fantastic to have the hard work and dedication of the team acknowledged with this well-deserved award. By working together with young people and driving their vision for this centre we have created a safe and welcoming space for children, young people and families receiving support. It is our goal to make services more accessible to the community and ensure the needs of children, young people and families are always at the core of what we do. Congratulations to the team and all of those involved in creating this welcoming care centre in the heart of Donegal.”