Deputy Doherty welcomes progress on insurance legislation

A Donegal deputy has welcomed the news that legislation that would hold insurers to account and lower premiums is set to proceed to Committee Stage.

The legislation would require the insurance industry to provide information to the Central Bank outlining how the cost of claims have reduced as a result of the new Personal Injuries Guidelines, and how they have passed those savings to their customers, euro for euro, for each of the next four years.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the legislation will hold the industry to account – ensuring that they deliver fair value to their customers rather than supporting their own profit margins…