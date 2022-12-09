Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Positive development for homeowners in uninhabitable defective block properties

There’s been a positive step forward for homeowners living in uninhabitable defective block affected properties.

It was confirmed last night that storage and accommodation grants will be made available next week for those properties that are no longer safe to live in.

€15,000 will be available for alternative accommodation while €5,000 has been set aside for storage costs.

While welcoming the development, Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says the pressure must remain on to ensure the monies are delivered:

 

Minister Charlie McConalogue who is meeting with Donegal County Council today to ensure that progress on the delivery of the redress scheme continues.

He has admitted that progress has been too slow:

 

As a result of this latest development, today’s planned protest for Carndonagh has been called off.

