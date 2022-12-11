All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

Donegal County Council say that all routes on the gritting route are being covered this afternoon, due to the current cold and icy weather present.

Gritters have been on all designated gritting route roads since 3pm, and it is expected all routes on the gritting map will be serviced again this evening as another night of wintry weather sets in.

You can keep track of the Council’s gritting routes here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2