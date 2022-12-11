Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

Donegal County Council say that all routes on the gritting route are being covered this afternoon, due to the current cold and icy weather present.

Gritters have been on all designated gritting route roads since 3pm, and it is expected all routes on the gritting map will be serviced again this evening as another night of wintry weather sets in.

You can keep track of the Council’s gritting routes here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

11 December 2022
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

11 December 2022
Snowy conditions in Fintown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools to remain open next week despite cold weather snap

11 December 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Biden expected to appoint new US envoy to Northern Ireland

11 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

11 December 2022
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

11 December 2022
Snowy conditions in Fintown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools to remain open next week despite cold weather snap

11 December 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Biden expected to appoint new US envoy to Northern Ireland

11 December 2022
snow
News, Top Stories

Snow warning in place for Donegal tonight as temperatures plummet

11 December 2022
ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Weather warnings issued as temperatures drop to -5 tonight

10 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube