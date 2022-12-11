Donegal delight as athletes help Ireland to medals

Eilish and Roisin Flanagan and Sean McGinley helped team Ireland to medals on Sunday morning at the European Cross Country Championships in Italy.

The Flanagan twins ran an identical time of 27:38 finishing in 11th and 12th and with the run helping the Irish Senior Women team claim a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, McGinley finished 12th in his race with teammates Nick Griggs and Dean Casey taking silver and bronze in that race with the team winning silver overall in the u20’s category.

Athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…