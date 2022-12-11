Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

Sinn Fein remain the most popular party in the country with less than one week before the Government’s re-shuffle.

Leo Varadkar is set to become Taoiseach again next Saturday, December the 17th, but Sinn Fein remain top of the opinion polls unchanged at 34 percent.

Fine Gael have gained in the latest Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes Poll, up two points to 23 percent, with Government partners Fianna Fail down two to 21 percent.

The Greens are up one on 5 percent support, Independents are up three to 12 percent, Labour is down two points to 3 percent, and Solidarity People Before Profit and the Social Democrats are both on 1 percent.