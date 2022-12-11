Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Watch: Billy Coleman award winner Eamonn Kelly looks ahead to 2023

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (23), who received the Billy Coleman Award after being named the Young Rally Driver of the Year, earlier this week, is eagerly looking forward to 2023.

As part of the award, Eamonn will receive support to the value of €50,000 from Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland for the 2023 season as well as a further €50,000 has been pledged by the Team Ireland Foundation thanks to support from John Coyne.

A son of well-known rally driver Donagh Kelly, Eamonn spoke with Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport about a successful 2022 and his plans for the year ahead when he will be competing in a Volkswagon Polo.

Eamonn joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport to discuss the winning of the award.

