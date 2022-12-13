Three people arrested after Derry drug seizures

Police in Derry have made three arrests and seized suspected Class A drugs.

The drugs were found in a car parked on the Northland Road shortly after 5.30 last evening.

The 28-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit, and further arrested along with another 40 year old man who was in the car on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A 27-year-old woman was later arrested on similar charges, while more suspected Class A and Class C drugs were seized along with other items during follow searches at two properties in the city.

Both men and the woman remain in police custody.