The Agriculture Minister says turkey will thankfully still be on the menu for families this Christmas.

There had been fears that supply would be impacted after two outbreaks of avian flu were confirmed in flocks last month.

However, the Department of Agriculture says no new cases have been reported since, and it’s 3km protection zone in County Monaghan has been lifted.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says people should expect a ‘top quality turkey’ on plates this Christmas: