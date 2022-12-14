Almost €1m announced for towns and villages in Donegal

Almost €1m in funding has been announced for 6 projects in Donegal.

Under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Carndonagh, Convoy, Dungloe, Manorcunningham, Lifford and Ballybofey/Stranorlar will benefit.

Minister Charlie McConalogue in announcing the funding says it will see the likes of the development of the Railway Park in Convoy and the addition of a sheltered space in Carndonagh’s Barrack Hill Town Park.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says the monies will be a game changer for small towns and villages in the county.

He says it will greatly support the work of the local community group in Manorcunningham: