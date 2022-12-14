ATU Donegal drawn with UCD in Sigerson opener

ATU Donegal have been handed a home tie in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup.

Maxi Curran’s side will meet DCU next month with the game to be played on the 10th/11th January.

The winners progress in one side of the draw while the losers go into a qualifying system.

The full 2023 Sigerson Cup Round 1 draw.

MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo

SETU Carlow v St Mary’s

NUI Galway v Maynooth Uni

MTU Cork v UCD

Queen’s Uni v Ulster Uni

ATU Donegal v DCU

ATU Galway v TU Dublin

UCC v UL

Games to be played 10-11 January.