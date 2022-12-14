Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

ATU Donegal drawn with UCD in Sigerson opener

ATU Donegal have been handed a home tie in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup.

Maxi Curran’s side will meet DCU next month with the game to be played on the 10th/11th January.

The winners progress in one side of the draw while the losers go into a qualifying system.

The full 2023 Sigerson Cup Round 1 draw.

MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo
SETU Carlow v St Mary’s
NUI Galway v Maynooth Uni
MTU Cork v UCD
Queen’s Uni v Ulster Uni
ATU Donegal v DCU
ATU Galway v TU Dublin
UCC v UL
Games to be played 10-11 January.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Wellness Wednesday Train with Wayne

14 December 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Entertainment, Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – The Hanna Sisters

14 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police at scene of collision on border road

14 December 2022
Turkeys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister says turkey still on the menu for families this Christmas following avian flu fears

14 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Wellness Wednesday Train with Wayne

14 December 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Entertainment, Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – The Hanna Sisters

14 December 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Police at scene of collision on border road

14 December 2022
Turkeys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister says turkey still on the menu for families this Christmas following avian flu fears

14 December 2022
lifford solar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for farmers to enefit from excess energy produced from solar panels on their farm buildings

14 December 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ukrainian Embassy to issue warning about difficulty refugees may face finding accommodation in Ireland

14 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube