ATU Donegal drawn with UCD in Sigerson opener

ATU Donegal have been handed a home tie in the opening round of the Sigerson Cup.
Maxi Curran’s side will meet DCU next month with the game to be played on the 10th/11th January.
The winners progress in one side of the draw while the losers go into a qualifying system.
The full 2023 Sigerson Cup Round 1 draw.
MTU Kerry v ATU Sligo
SETU Carlow v St Mary’s
NUI Galway v Maynooth Uni
MTU Cork v UCD
Queen’s Uni v Ulster Uni
ATU Donegal v DCU
ATU Galway v TU Dublin
UCC v UL
Games to be played 10-11 January.