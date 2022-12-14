Brendan McDyer honoured with Player of the Championship award.

Naomh Conaill’s Brendan McDyer received the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award for the player of the Donegal Championship on Wednesday evening ahead of the start of the County Convention.

Naomh Conaill beat St Eunan’s by one point in this year’s Championship Final in October, and McDyre gave a brilliant performance, scoring three points in the match.

The 35 year old made his Senior Championship debut in 2005, the same year in which Naomh Conaill won their first Senior Championship title, and he has remained a vital member of the team in the seventeen years since.