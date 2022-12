Farmers in Ireland should be able to benefit from excess energy produced from solar panels on their farm buildings.

That’s according to Midlands North-West MEP Colm Markey who was speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He was commenting on EU rules that prevent farmers from selling surplus energy to the national grid if it comes from certain grant-aided solar panels.

Mr Markey says moves are underway to try to get those rules changed.

He believes other options are available: