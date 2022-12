Buncrana driving instructors have raised concerns about the fading of white road markings in Buncrana town centre.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says he was approached by a number of instructors who say the lack of road markings is making it difficult for learner drivers in the town.

Cllr Crossan asked the council to carry out works in the town as it is a driving test town and road markings are essentials for all motorists, but particularly learners..