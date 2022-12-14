Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns remain over odour at Dungloe water treatment plant

 

Irish Water has been accused of avoiding the people in Dungloe who have serious concerns about odour coming from the treatment plant.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig contacted Irish Water during the summer about an odour coming from the Dungloe Treatedment Plant, however, the utility confirmed yesterday they immediately inspected the area and no odour was noted.

Residents in the area have saught a meeting with Irish Water regarding the treatment plant however this has not yet been agreed.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says it is unacceptable that Irish Water will not meet the residents who have serious concerns…

