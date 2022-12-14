Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal ‘perfect storm’ of housing crisis – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy says Donegal is a ‘perfect storm’ of housing crisis.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking last night during a confidence vote in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien which he survived with 86 supporters to 63 against with one abstention.

Speaking during last evening’s debate, Deputy MacLochlainn says Minister O’Brien betrayed defective block homeowners particularly:

 

Minister Charlie McConalogue was one of those who supported Minister O’Brien.

He labelled the bringing forward of the motion by People Before Profit ‘a political stunt’.

Minister McConalogue says those in opposition offer no solution:

