Ireland’s GPs are at breaking point.

That’s the warning from the Irish College of General Practitioners, which is appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning.

It’s warning that GP practices are busier than ever, but are less able to find replacements for retiring doctors.

At the moment, just 9 per cent of interns are choosing general practice as their career choice.

The committee’s chair, Seán Crowe, thinks fundamental problems with the healthcare system are to blame: