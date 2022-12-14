HIQA finds Ireland’s health system is under ‘unprecedented strain’

A new report by HIQA has found Ireland’s health system is under ‘unprecedented strain’.

Inspections of 4 emergency departments found the number of patients presenting to EDs is ‘significantly higher’ than in previous years.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out inspections of 4 emergency departments Sligo University Hospital, St Vincent’s University Hospital, Mayo University Hospital, St. Michael’s Hospital in Dublin, over two days in August and September.

Responding to the report, HIQA’s Director of Healthcare, Sean Egan says the inspections continue to highlight overcrowding in emergency departments compromises the dignity and respect of patients, and poses a risk to their health and safety.

The health watchdog HIQA says more hospitals need to be urgently built in order to provide additional capacity both acute and community.

HIQA is also reccommending a more effective approach to workforce planning to better anticipate and manage staff shortages as well as more responsive leadership, governance and management arrangements.