It’s emerged those in the CHO1 area are the only users of HSE run day services in the entire country that are subject to transport charges.

People with disabilities travelling to such centres are charged €4 per trip or €20 per week.

Senator Robbie Gallagher says the HSE has created an inequality in the CHO1 area.

He has called for the Minister of State with responsibility for Disability to provide an update on the removal of the transport charges: