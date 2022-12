Donegal company Mulrines has announced a significant expansion in Sion Mills with the creation of 54 new jobs.

The drinks company has been operating on a small scale at the former Herdmans site in Sion for the past.

Mulrines has purchased 22 acres of the sire and is renovating existing buildings to create a large-scale manufacturing facility.

Support is being provided by Invest NI.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says it is a major boost for the locality: