Ollie Horgan back in management at Galway United

Ollie Horgan has taken up the position of assistant manager at Galway United ahead of the 2023 season.

Galway-born Horgan is one of the longest-serving League Of Ireland managers in recent history, after his tenure with Finn Harps which spanned almost a decade. He earned promotion with Finn Harps to the Premier Division on two occasions, and in his first season, he brought them to their first FAI Cup Semi-Final in 14 years.

Horgan moves back to his hometown, working alongside Manager John Caulfield.

The St. Eunan’s College teacher told the Galway United website, “I’m looking forward to the challenge, we all know how difficult and demanding the league is, but I’m looking forward to getting started.”