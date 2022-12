People of Rathmullan are being asked to have their say on the future of the town.

Donegal County Council in partnership with Rathmullan The Way Forward have applied for planning permission for the regeneration of the Abbey, Battery and Pier Hotel sites.

A consultation is running until January 3rd.

Mick McGlynn of Rathmullan The Way Forward Support Group says the people’s views will have a major impact on bringing the project to fruition: