Preparation of new County Donegal Heritage Plan underway

The preparation for a new County Donegal Heritage Plan is underway.

The plan is a strategic action plan for the county’s built, archaeological, natural and cultural heritage and will direct heritage priorities, resources and funding for heritage in the county.

People are being asked to come forward with what priorities or actions they would you like to see included in the new County Donegal Heritage Plan.

Submissions can be made to Donegal County Council until January 20th, 2023.

There are a number of ways in which you can make your suggestions by filling in the on-line survey form at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/HeritagePubli, by e-mail to heritage@donegalcoco.ie or by writing to the County Donegal Heritage Office.

