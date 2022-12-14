Together for Creeslough launched this afternoon at the Aura Leisure Centre

‘Together for Creeslough’ was launched this afternoon in the Aura leisure centre. The launch was hosted Ciaran O’Donnell.

Brian McFadden, who has Creeslough roots, is among the line-up for what is to be night of gratitude for those who came together for the community at the time of the explosion. He virtually attended the event and spoke to Ciaran about the importance of the Creeslough communtity to him and his family.

The event will take place on January 30th with many of the first-responders to be in attendance.

Ten lives were lost at Applegreen petrol station on October 7th, the youngest aged only five years old.

The tickets go on sale this Saturday, December 17th , and will cost €25. They are available for purchase from the Creeslough Shop, Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfanaghy, the Coffee Pod in Creeslough and the Dry Rach Complex in Letterkenny.

TG4 will attend & release a 2 hour special covering the event. In attendance at the lauch this afternoon was co-host Moya Brennan from Clannad, Joe Gallagher entertainment who is promoting the event and Fr. John Jo Duffy, a source of strength and peace throughout the events in Creeslough.