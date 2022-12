Tonight could be the coldest of the year so far.

A status orange low temperature/ice warning will take effect in 19 counties from 6 this evening until noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile the national status yellow warning for ice and low temperatures remains in place until Friday for the whole country

Temperatures look set to dip well below freezing again overnight.

But Alan O’ Reilly of Carlow Weather says there will be a slight respite towards the weekend: