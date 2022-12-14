Ukrainian Embassy to issue warning about difficulty refugees may face finding accommodation in Ireland

The Ukrainian Embassy is set to issue a message on it’s social media accounts, warning of the difficulty refugees may face finding accommodation in Ireland.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko attended a meeting with the Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman today, to discuss the ongoing situation.

Refugees are continuing to arrive in Ireland, with Russian missile strikes leaving thousands of people without power in Odessa in recent days.

Ambassador Gerasko says they’re warning those arriving into Ireland that they may not find accommodation over the Christmas period: