Unless crime is happening in Garda stations it won’t be detected – Pringle

Unless crime is happening in Garda stations in Donegal then it won’t be detected.

That’s what Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail during statements on the Appropiation Bill.

He says the Government has failed to deliver for the people of Donegal.

Among a number of issues highlighted, Deputy Pringle spoke of how in the South West of the county Gardai are not available until 7pm with no squad car available to Gardai in Killybegs or Glenties while 16 officers have been removed from the Donegal drugs unit.

Deputy Pringle says while representations are being made for more resources for the county, they are not being delivered: